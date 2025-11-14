Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker has failed a drug test after traces of cocaine were detected in a routine screening.
Parker failed a drug test, which was conducted by the Voluntary Anti Doping Agency (Vada) on October 25 just before his fight with Fabio Wardley on October 26 in which he lost.
As per BBC Sports, the substance he tested positive for was a recreational drug and not a performance-enhancing drug.
Parker could now face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test but depending on the details of the case, the ban could be as short as three months.
Any punishment would be issued by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).
Meanwhile, Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions released a statement on their X account, stating, "The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association [VADA] last night informed all required parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on October 25 in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley.
"While the matter is investigated further, no additional comment will be made at this time," it added.
Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018 who lost his title to Anthony Joshua in 2018.