Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo received a special gift as he welcomes some of Hollywood's biggest stars to the Vatican on Saturday, November 15.
The pontiff, who is fond of tennis was presented with a New York Knick basketball jersey during a gathering of more than 100 actors, directors and producers inside the Apostolic Palace.
Renowned filmmaker Spike Lee, who has always been a devoted fan of Knicks presented Pope with a custom-made Knicks shirt featuring a special number 14.
"He's the 14th Pope (Leo), so (the jersey) was number 14. And the back, it said Pope Leo," Lee explained afterwards as per MailUK.
The Vatican explained that the event's goal was to show how films and the film industry can help advance the Church's work and encourage positive human values.
Pope Leo XIV praised filmmakers for using storytelling to help people gain new insights about themselves and the world.
"One of cinema's most valuable contributions is helping audiences consider their own lives… they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest," he added.
The Pope added, "Good cinema does not exploit pain; it recognises and explores it. This is what all the great directors have done."
Earlier in the week, Pope Leo revealed his four favourite movies that includes It's a Wonderful Life, The Sound of Music, Ordinary People and Life Is Beautiful.