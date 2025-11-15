Pokémon theme park to open in Japan with thrilling fun for all ages

Exciting news for Pokémon fans!
Your favourite franchise is soon coming to life with the world's first permanent outdoor Pokémon theme park opening in Japan.
The Pokémon Company officially announced on their website that a Pokémon-themed attraction named PokéPark Kanto will be set up inside Yomiuriland, an amusement park located in the Tama Hills, west of central Tokyo.
The park will cover an area of about 26,000 square meters, featuring a combination of forest areas and town-themed grounds.
The park design and themes will directly reference the origins of the Pokémon franchise, specifically "Kanto" region which was inspired by Japan's real Kantō region.
When visitors will visit the park, they will enter through a “Pokémon Research Lab” which acts as the main entrance.
From there, the park is split into two main areas including "Pokémon Forest” and a “Sedge Town."
Pokémon Forest features a wooded trail where over 600 Pokémon of different sizes will be displayed in natural terrain while Sedge Town is a small, town-like area that visitors can explore, featuring live performances and attractions themed around Pokémon.
Additionally, the park will include Pokémon Center, the series’ iconic healing hub, along with shows and characters meet-and-greet for entertainment.
The park will open next year and the tickets will first be available through a lottery and pre-sale starting November 21, 2025.