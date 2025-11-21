World

Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout

The 74th Miss Universe has been announced in Thailand after a glittering and controversial competition

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has been named the winner of Miss Universe 2025 at the scandal-hit pageant season.

Bosch emerged as a fan favourite after she was publicly berated by a Thai pageant director during a pre-pageant meeting, triggering a walkout by contestants.

A week after, two judges resigned, with one of them accusing organisers of rigging the competition.

On Friday, November 21, the 25-year-old humanitarian and volunteer was crowned by last year's winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

Thailand's Praveenar Singh was announced runner-up, with Venezuela's Stephany Abasali, the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo and Ivory Coast's Olivia Yacé also making it to the top 5.

The event featured representatives from 120 countries. Nadeen Ayoub became the first woman to represent Palestinian people at the pageant and made it to the final 30 semi-finalists before she was eliminated. 

Friday's finale was hosted by American comedian Steve Byrne and opened with a performance by Thai singer Jeff Satur.

Finalists were asked questions, including which global issue they would speak about in front of the United Nations General Assembly and how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

"Believe in the power of your authenticity," Bosch said. "Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth."

The competition took place over three weeks, with delegates travelling around the country to rehearse and participate in events.

