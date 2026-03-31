Professor Jiang Xueqin’s 2026 forecast: Global systemic collapse is underway

Renowned analyst Professor Jiang Xueqin has issued a chilling forecast, warning that the world has reached a “point of no return.”
Through his Predictive History model, Jiang outlines a “step-by-step” systemic collapse that could culminate by late 2026.
Jiang, often called “China’s Nostradamus,” argues that the global order is fracturing beyond repair. He warns that while people expect stability, the “story is still being written” by unpredictable regional conflicts.
His analysis suggests that a major war involving Iran could trigger a “suicide” of the current global empire leading to the collapse of the Gulf States and the irrelevance of Europe.
The professor identifies two critical flashpoints: the Strait of Hormuz and Taiwan. He argues these are the “ultimate indicators” of a total domino effect.
Perhaps his most controversial warning is for ordinary citizens. He asserts that “the most dangerous thing a citizen can do is assume that those in charge have a plan.”
As tensions rise, Jiang remains blunt about the high stakes of his predictions. He recently noted, “If I’m wrong, I apologize to the world but at the same time we’ll all be dead. So it doesn’t really matter.