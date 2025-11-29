Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Garner and their children for Thanksgiving.
As per PEOPLE, a source told that the Alias star and her former husband, the Gone Girl actor, spent the holiday together in Los Angeles with their family.
"Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined," the source stated.
"Jen makes it very special. She's such a great chef. She loves having her whole family together too. Ben's always welcome at her house," the insider mentioned.
The insider recently said they "get along and really support each other," adding that "Ben's doing well and staying focused on work, his health and his kids," more than 10 years after their split.
"Jen's his biggest cheerleader. It took them years to get to this point, but Jen never gave up on him," the source shared, adding, "And it's all friendly and centered around the kids now."
The couple shares three children—Violet, 19; Seraphina, 16; and Samuel, 13.
In 2024, they spent Thanksgiving together and volunteered at L.A.’s The Midnight Mission, handing out free meals to the homeless, continuing Garner’s tradition of giving back on Thanksgiving morning.
To note, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and have maintained a famously amicable co-parenting relationship since their split.