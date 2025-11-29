Zara Tindall announces exciting venture with Harry, Meghan’s close friends

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zara Tindall has shared yet another exciting update just days after revealing her Christmas plans.

The daughter of Princess Anne has joined forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friends for an exciting venture next year.

In a post shared by Magic Millions Polo's official Instagram on Friday, November 28, it has been announced that Zara has teamed up with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier for Magic Millions Carnival 2026.

The carousel featured Zara flashing a wide smile as she stood next to her husband Mike on a beach - holding a giant brown horse by a robe.

"The @tabcomau Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival is set to return from 7-19 January 2026, bringing two exciting weeks of Racing, thrilling Showjumping and Polo and the 40th edition of the world-renowned Yearling Sale," the caption revealed.

It continued, "The 2026 program features the Magic Millions Gold Twilight Raceday, Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping, TAB Gold Coast Magic Millions Barrier Draw, the flagship Gold Coast Yearling Sale, concluding with renowned TAB Gold Coast Magic Millions Raceday on Saturday, 17 January, with more than $13.25 million in prizemoney on offer."

"Zara Tindall MBE once again leads the lineup, continuing her remarkable tenure as our longest-serving ambassador and a much-loved part of the Magic Millions family," it added.

Revealing the lineup of the carnival, it further added, "Joining Zara is husband Mike Tindall, NRL legend Billy Slater and equine artist Nicole Slater, Argentinian polo power couple Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, and sports broadcaster Hamish McLachlan."

This update from Zara Tindall came just days after she confirmed her reunion with the Royal Family in Sandringham on Christmas.

The couple will also attend Kate Middleton's flagship Christmas event , Carol Concert, scheduled to held on December 5, 2025 at Westminster Abbey, London.

