UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level alert for heavy rain across parts of England and Wales

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A spell of intense rainfall has triggered dozens of flood warnings across England and Wales.

The Environment Agency has issued 35 alerts for rivers in England while Natural Resources Wales has placed 10 more in force, signalling the water levels could rise quickly.

The Met Office has already issued a yellow-level alert for heavy rain across parts of the East Midlands, North East England and Yorkshire and Humber.

There is also a yellow warning for icy conditions in many northern areas overnight into Sunday, November 29.

In addition to this, there is also a yellow warning for rain on Monday covering North West England, Hampshire, South West England and Wales.

In South West England, there could be up to 50mm "across the higher parts of Exmoor, Dorset, the Mendips and Cotswolds," as per Sky News.

South Wales is expected to face much heavier rainfall on Monday and some places could receive up to 120mm of rain.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said in a statement, noting, "There is a clear signal for strong winds and periods of heavy rain, which could lead to surface water flooding and delays to road and rail travel."

"Sunday will be drier and brighter, albeit colder, for many areas with blustery winds lingering near some North Sea coasts. Expect widespread frost overnight into Monday before the next weather system approaches," he added.

Whereas, in the coming week, the weather is likely to vary with some periods of rain along with dry conditions.

