World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks

In 2025, world witnessed a lot of devastating news in various countries, ranging from shootings and stabbings to political tensions, economic uncertainty and various other crimes and incidents.
However, in 2025, there were also a handful countries that are considered the safest in the world with crime rates so low that even statisticians find them impressive.
As of 2025, here are top 10 safest countries in the world in 2025.
Iceland
Iceland continues to be the safest and most peaceful country in the world, a title it has held since 2008. The nation maintains this reputation thanks to extremely low levels of crime and its commitment to avoiding international conflicts.
Ireland
Ireland has becomes one of the safest and most peaceful countries globally. Factors contributing to this safety includes the high quality of the local police in managing security, the country's economic stability and its positive approach towards migrants.
Austria
Austria is considered one of the most peaceful countries in the world. The country's low crime rates and strong judicial system contribute to its overall peaceful environment.
New Zealand
New Zealand is one of the safest and most peaceful countries, ranking first in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth globally. Its small population and low density help maintain strong community ties and low crime rates.
Singapore
Singapore is now one of the world's five most peaceful countries, ranking second in the Asia-Pacific region after New Zealand. It stands out for its strong performance in safety, security and avoiding conflicts.
Switzerland
Switzerland ranks sixth among the world's safest countries with extremely low violent crime and one of the world's lowest homicide rates.
Portugal
Portugal, ranked seventh has emerged as a model of social stability and progressive governance these days. The country has become increasingly safe over the past ten years with low rates of violent crime and homicide.
Denmark
Denmarks ranks eight among the world's safest countries and its peace is supported by its strong welfare system, high social trust and consistent recognization as one of the happiest nations in the world.
Slovenia
Slovenia is considered one of the world's most peaceful countries due to its stable democracy and a society with strong social unity.
Malaysia
Malaysia's multicultural society and economic growth contribute to its safety and stability which placed it among the world's safest countries.