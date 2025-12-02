Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles flaunt their ‘great chemistry’ amid Roman trip

  • By Hafsa Noor
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have taken an important step in their relationship amid romantic Rome getaway.

The Batman star has reportedly introduced her boyfriend to family and friends.

A source told PEOPLE, "Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer.They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry.

Zoë, 37, and Harry, 31, were spotted strolling and holding hands in the Italian city on Thursday, November, 27.

Two months ago, the romantic duo was photographed in New York City.

The insider told the media outlet at that time, "Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.”

Zoë’s father "has always wanted her to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does."

On the relationship front, Zoë broke off her engagement to Channing Tatum in 2024. 

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar singer was last linked to actress Taylor Russell.

