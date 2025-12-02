Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices

Online retailers Shein and Temu face potential investigations in the United States after politicians raised concerns over forced labour and unsafe practices.
In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal investigation into Shein, focusing on allegations of forced labour and the use of unsafe materials in its products.
At the same time, lawmakers are calling for broader oversight of Shein and Temu, including claims of intellectual property theft.
As per BBC, Shein stated that it takes concerns about its business practices seriously, while Temu has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Shein said in a statement, "We welcome constructive engagement with Attorney General Paxton."
The company is based in Singapore, although most of its products are manufactured in China, where Shein was originally founded.
Shein has been accused of quickly copying designs from American designers and selling them cheaply, while Temu has been accused of selling fake products.
A US investigation found that many items bought from these platforms were likely counterfeit.
On the other hand, Shein is under scrutiny for alleged forced labor, unsafe materials and misleading marketing.
The company is also criticized for harming the environment through fast-fashion practices and for poor working conditions for its workers.