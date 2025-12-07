Entertainment

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy

The ‘Close to Me’ hitmaker lights up the 2025 Art Basel in Miami with her first-ever performance amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

  • By Sidra Khan
Ellie Goulding loves to perform and her power-packed show is a proof to it!

On Saturday, December 6, the Love Me Like You Do crooner made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Art Basel bash in Miami, thrilling the crowd with an adrenaline-fueled performance.

Notably, this marked Goulding’s first show during her pregnancy with boyfriend Beau Minniear.

At Nylon’s star-studded soirée, the Close to Me songstress delivered a stunning performance, belting out her biggest hit tracks, including Lights, Burn, and Outside.

The 38-year-old singer proudly flaunted her growing baby bump at the glitzy event in a breathtaking form-fitted mesh-and-sequin ensemble.

According to a concertgoer, “She looked incredible and put on such a good show,” while another told, “The crowd went crazy when she sang ‘Love Me Like You Do.’”

The glamorous Art Basel Miami bash also saw a star-studded crowd in attendance, including rappers Travis Scott, Quavo, Tyga, and Ice Spice, Dancing with the Stars contestant Alix Earle, Lori Harvey, Diplo, Jesse Solomon, and Anwar Hadid.

Ellie Goulding’s performance comes just a few days after she ignited a frenzy by revealing her second pregnancy overall and first with actor Beau Minniear on the glamorous red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2025.

The lovebirds went public with their romance in September after being first linked in July 2025.

