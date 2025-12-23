Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title

Max Verstappen has shared his bold take on Formula One rules after missing his fifth consecutive world champion title by just two points.
According to Motorsports Week, the Red Bull driver believes that “half” of the Formula 1 grid would be disqualified if all cars were checked regularly, as he claims “we’re all finding illegal performance.”
The 2025 F1 season delivered a grandstand finish at the Yas Marina Circuit as Lando Norris clinched his maiden title from Verstappen by just two points.
This came thanks to a resurgent run mounted by the Dutchman since the summer break, winning six out of the last 10 rounds, and a double McLaren DSQ in Las Vegas.
The MCL39s of race-winner Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri were randomly inspected by the FIA, with the stewards finding their rear skid blocks to be under the permitted width levels, stripping the duo of crucial points.
Post-race FIA inspections are not imposed on every competing car. Rather, these checks are randomly carried out on cars as per the stewards’ discretion.
The 28-year-old contended that every team on the grid was chasing performance to the very limits of the regulations, and if every car were inspected, almost half the grid would be disqualified every weekend.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was also disqualified from the race at the Shanghai International Circuit after his car was found to be under the permitted minimum weight.
Speaking of random checks, Verstappen said, “I mean we could run these things to the deck if we wanted to and have no legality issues, but then we’re all finding illegal performance. I think the main thing for me is, I don’t like that it’s random.”
“I’d almost rather have 20 cars get checked every weekend and then you’d have a fair game, but it’s that randomly selected version that’s a bit tricky. But yeah, I mean rules are rules,” he added.
Verstappen revealed that he did not like the randomness of the FIA technical inspections. However, he did concede that the logistics involved in having all the cars checked every weekend would also render this endeavour impossible.