FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana fires head coach days before opening match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just about to begin, and Ghana has parted ways with coach Otto Addo.
With just 72 days remaining until the final kickoff of the FIFA World Cup, the country’s football association announced it would fire its coach upon a defeat in a friendly match against Germany.
"The Ghana Football Association have parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team Otto Addo effective immediately," it said in a statement.
The decision came a few hours following a 2-1 defeat by Germany in Stuttgart during their preparation for the tournament, which will be held in North America next summer.
Former Borussia Dortmund player Otto Addo, appointed for a second stint in March 2024, failed to qualify Ghana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite having Premier League players Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus in his squad.
The German-born coach won eight matches and lost nine in 22 games in charge of the West African nation.
They recorded a 3–2 win over South Korea in Qatar but exited at the group stage after defeats by Portugal and Uruguay.
Ghana, a club that reached the World Cup for the fifth time, is in Group L along with Croatia, England and Panama.
The black Star had coach was appointed for a second stint in March 2024 after being in charge of the Black Stars’ campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ended in a group-stage exit.
Ghana recorded a 3-2 win over South Korea in Qatar but exited at the group stage after defeats by Portugal and Uruguay.
Under the 50-year-old, Ghana booked a spot at the upcoming World Cup in North America, where they are due to open their campaign on June 17 against Panama in Toronto.
Refering to that, they are placed in Group L, along with Croatia and England.
However, the four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions failed to qualify for the coveted tournament’s 2025 edition in Morocco – their first absence from the regional competition in 21 years – despite having Premier League players Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus in their squad.