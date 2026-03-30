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  • By Hafsa Naeem
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Tiger woods makes first appearance after DUI arrest; awaits trial

The pro golfer was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to testing after the crash

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Tiger woods makes first appearance after DUI arrest; awaits trial
Tiger woods makes first appearance after DUI arrest; awaits trial

Tiger Woods awaits trial after his Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrest held recently.

Pro golfer was Seen for first time after his arrest and was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following a March 27 car crash

Following his DUI arrest, the 50-year-old Woods was involved in a rollover crash near Jupiter Island, Florida, around 1 p.m. local time on Friday.


After the incident, Woods was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

While the athlete bonded out and was released from custody the same day, his new photographs taken after his release showed that he seemed upset as he sat in the passenger seat of a car, exiting the premises of the Martin County jail.


The crash took place between Woods' Land Rover and a pressure-cleaning truck that was pulling a small trailer, Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said at a press conference that same day.

According to authorities, Woods was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Budensiek said police are “not sure” whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

Woods' mugshot was released shortly after his arrest.

The March 27 incident marked another car accident involving Woods. He previously sustained serious injuries in a 2021 crash in Los Angeles that required surgery, and he was also involved in a separate incident in 2009, also near his Florida home.

As reported by People, friends of Tiger Woods, who was recently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), are concerned about the athlete.

The professional golfer was charged with property damage, as well as refusal to submit to a lawful test, after he was involved in a rollover crash near Jupiter Island, Florida.

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