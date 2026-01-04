Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Kylie Jenner and her superstar beau finally confirmed their high-profile relationship!
After making red-carpet joint appearances, the couple at last made their romance official on Instagram.
Kylie, who supported her boyfriend at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, January 4th, to share a detailed view of her look, which she created at the star-studded event.
The 28-year-old American socialite and businesswoman released a few thirsty photos of herself in an outfit, flaunting her curves.
To which the Marty Supreme actor could not hold his emotions to react to his girlfriend’s pictures for the first time since they began dating, and immediately rushed to the comments section to comment down at her post.
Timothée dropped a series of orange heart emojis, which left their fans in awe.
Kylie’s second-oldest sister, Kim Kardashian, also commented on The Kardashians starlet’s post.
Notably, the two, who began dating in the summer of 2023, made their first public appearance as a couple and were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert on September 4th, 2023.
However, this moment was considered when they officially confirmed their romance to the public.
Despite their daring outings, neither Kylie nor Timothée had confirmed their romance on Instagram until today.
As of now, the pair has to announce their relationship status to their fans.