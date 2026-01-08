Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod

Ariana Grande has expressed nothing but gratitude as she reacted to yet another award nomination for Wicked.
The 7 Rings singer - who played Glinda in the musical-fantasy film released last year has bagged Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination from Actors Awards 2026.
Shortly after the nominations were announced by The 32nd Annual Actors Awards powered by SAG-AFTRA - Ariana turned to her Instagram stories to express her emotions on this milestone moment.
Sharing a photo of all nominees in the same category she wrote, "Oh my God, thank you so much for this tremendous honor @actorawards @sagaftra, for recognizing this performance a second year in a row, and for including me in this group of magnificent women."
Ariana continued, "i'm so so so moved thank you... i adore being a part of this community and this acknowledgment means more than words can say"
Dedicating her win to the fellow stars of her hit film, Wicked, she noted, "i share this and every single good thing that ever happens, with my tremendously brilliant Wicked family... being given the chance to play this role, and to do this work with such company, will always be the greatest gift of my life... i'm so deeply gratefid and honored.. thank you, thank you, thank you !!!!!!!!"
"This might be too much but !!!!!!! i just want to make sure to share this moment and this acknowledgment with those who allowed this to be possible at all... thank you Jon and Mare for trusting me with this gift of a role. thank you Jon for inviting me to grow, and to reach new depths creatively that i never thought i could possibly reach in my life, thank you," She added.
The Side to Side singer paid heartfelt tribute to her co-star "Cynthia, for your Elphaba who's heartbeat could be felt across the globe, to Donna and my Universal family, i love you, thank you for your support and belief."
"Nancy and Eric who wanted this for me possibly even more than i did, thank you for pouring your hearts into Glinda too," she added.
Wicked - which has also bagged 10 Academy Award nominations and 11 Critics' Choice Awards nods was released on November 22, 2025.