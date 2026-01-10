Timothée Chalamet graces AFI Awards without Kylie Jenner after public love confession

Hollywood
  By Riba Shaikh
The 'Marty Supreme' actor recently declared admiration for his reality star girlfriend at Critics' Choice Awards

  • By Riba Shaikh

Timothee Chalamet seemingly ditched Kylie Jenner as he was seen attending AFI Awards Luncheon solely.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old actor attended the star-studded event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, January 9.

The Wonka actor was also photographed having conversations with his newly released film Marty Supreme castmates and director; specifically, he chatted with Odessa A'zion and Josh Safdie, respectively.

For the fancy gathering, the Dune star donned a gray-striped shirt which he carried with another dark gray coloured jacket.

His accessories surprisingly included a piece of jewelry, a silver Cartier necklace that is estimated to be worth around $36,000.

Interestingly, Chalamet’s necklace appears to be a from a similar to a collection that Jenner has also recently worn in one of her Instagram snaps.

His solo appearance at the event comes five days after he attended the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards along with his reality star girlfriend, where he publicly declared his love for her.

On January 5, during his Best Actor acceptance speech, Chalamet referred Jenner, saying, Thank you to my partner for three years … I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since 2023. 

