Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards recently kicked off at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Comedian Nikki Glaser in a row, the star-studded annual ceremony took place on January 11, 2026.
From One Battle After Another leading the award ceremony with nine nominations to being followed closely by Sentimental Value, with eight nominations, here's a list of winners of this year’s Golden Globes:
Golden Globes winners: Movies
Best actor in a drama
Wagner Moura for ‘The Secret Agent’
Best actress in a drama
Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
Best non-English language film
'The Secret Agent'
Best animated film
'KPop Demon Hunters'
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'
Best actor in a comedy or musical
Timothée Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme'
Cinematic and box-office achievement
'Sinners'
Best actress in a comedy or musical
Rose Byrne for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'
Best original song
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun, lyrics by Kim Eun-jae [EJAE] and Mark Sonnenblick)
Best supporting actor
Stellan Skarsgård for 'Sentimental Value'
Best supporting actress
Teyana Taylor for 'One Battle After Another'
Golden Globes winners: Television
Best limited/anthology series or TV movie
‘Adolescence’
Best drama
‘The Pitt’
Best actress in a drama
Rhea Seehorn for ‘Pluribus’
Best stand-up comedy performance
Ricky Gervais for ‘Ricky Gervais: Mortality’
Best supporting actress
Erin Doherty for ‘Adolescence’
Best podcast
‘Good Hang With Amy Poehler’
Best actor in a comedy
Seth Rogen for ‘The Studio’
Best supporting actor
Owen Cooper for ‘Adolescence’
Best actress in a comedy
Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’
Best actor in a drama
Noah Wyle for ‘The Pitt’
Best comedy or musical
‘The Studio’
Best actor in a limited series
Stephen Graham for ‘Adolescence’
Matthew Rhys for ‘The Beast in Me’
Best actress in a limited series
Michelle Williams for ‘Dying for Sex’
Best drama
'Hamnet'
Best comedy or musical
'One Battle After Another'
Best original score
Ludwig Göransson for ‘Sinners’