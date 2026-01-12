Entertainment
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?

83rd Golden Globe Awards is streaming on Paramount+

Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards recently kicked off at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Comedian Nikki Glaser in a row, the star-studded annual ceremony took place on January 11, 2026.

From One Battle After Another leading the award ceremony with nine nominations to being followed closely by Sentimental Value, with eight nominations, here's a list of winners of this year’s Golden Globes:

Golden Globes winners: Movies

Best actor in a drama

Wagner Moura for ‘The Secret Agent’

Best actress in a drama

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Best non-English language film

'The Secret Agent'

Best animated film

'KPop Demon Hunters'

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'

Best actor in a comedy or musical

Timothée Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme'

Cinematic and box-office achievement

'Sinners'

Best actress in a comedy or musical

Rose Byrne for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson for 'One Battle After Another'

Best original song

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' (music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun, lyrics by Kim Eun-jae [EJAE] and Mark Sonnenblick)

Best supporting actor

Stellan Skarsgård for 'Sentimental Value'

Best supporting actress

Teyana Taylor for 'One Battle After Another'

Golden Globes winners: Television

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie

‘Adolescence’

Best drama

‘The Pitt’

Best actress in a drama

Rhea Seehorn for ‘Pluribus’

Best stand-up comedy performance

Ricky Gervais for ‘Ricky Gervais: Mortality’

Best supporting actress

Erin Doherty for ‘Adolescence’

Best podcast

‘Good Hang With Amy Poehler’

Best actor in a comedy

Seth Rogen for ‘The Studio’

Best supporting actor

Owen Cooper for ‘Adolescence’

Best actress in a comedy

Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

Best actor in a drama

Noah Wyle for ‘The Pitt’

Best comedy or musical

‘The Studio’

Best actor in a limited series

Stephen Graham for ‘Adolescence’

Matthew Rhys for ‘The Beast in Me’

Best actress in a limited series

Michelle Williams for ‘Dying for Sex’

Best drama

'Hamnet'

Best comedy or musical

'One Battle After Another'

Best original score

Ludwig Göransson for ‘Sinners’

