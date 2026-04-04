Hershey pushed to revisit 'real chocolate' recipes after founder's grandson criticism

Hershey is going back to its roots!
Following the backlash due to ingredient changes in some of its products, The Hershey Company has vowed to return to the original recipe in 2027.
The announcement came after Brad Reese, the grandson of Reese's founder H.B. Reese, called out Hershey's for making changes in their iconic products, including the use of real chocolate in some of the items.
On February 14, Reese posted an open letter addressed to The Hershey Company via his LinkedIn page, where he noted that his grandfather "built Reese's on a simple, enduring architecture: Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter".
He shared that the company has replaced milk chocolate with compound coatings and peanut butter with "peanut-butter-style cremes".
Reese explained, "I'm not asking for nostalgia. I'm asking for alignment… If Reese's is going to remain the emotional equity anchor of The Hershey Company, then the story cannot be stronger than the ingredients."
After the letter gained massive traction, on April 1, CBS News reported that Hershey has stated that it will return to its classic recipes for all Reese's products from 2027.
At an investor presentation in New York on Tuesday, Hershey chief growth and marketing officer Stacy Taffet said the company will revert to its original recipes to ensure "that all Hershey's and Reese's offerings are consistent with their brands".
About Reese and H.B. Reese:
After working for Hershey for two years, H.B. Reese created his own candy company in 1919 and debuted the first Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in 1928, which he created while working from his basement.
In 1963, Reese's six sons sold the company to Hershey. The senior Reese passed away in 1956 at the age of 76.