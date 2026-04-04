Cooper Flagg scores career-high 51 points, makes NBA history

Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg has become the youngest player and first teen to pass the 50-point threshold in an NBA game.
The 19-year-old scored 24 points in the fourth quarter alone after coach Jason Kidd and forward Naji Marshall were removed as they complained about what they perceived as a no-call when Desmond Bane fouled Flagg.
However, the Mavericks lost 138-127 against the Orlando Magic in the thrilling match on Friday night.
"I already know that coach has my back and Naji … I know he has my back for sure out there," Flagg said after the match.
He added, "Just seeing their emotion, seeing them fight for me and fight for the calls. Definitely some emotion and motivated me even further."
Flagg, the team's No. 1 overall draft pick, recorded 51 points on 17-of-27 shooting, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range.
He also added 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in the losing effort.
The previous record for most points scored by a teenager in an NBA game was 47, set by LeBron James in 2003.
Reacting to the history-making performance, Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said, "Cooper Flagg is a generational talent. At just 19 years old, he's already rewriting the record books and showing he can dominate at the NBA level."
Flagg and the Mavericks will be up against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 5, who will be without their star player Luka Doncic due to hamstring strain.