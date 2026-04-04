Prince Harry, Meghan outshine William and Kate's 'parenting style' with one video 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly teaching estranged brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, how to raise kids without any "pressure."
Where, at one point, the future King and Queen had drawn attention after they skipped long-standing royal service in Northern Wales earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making a silent move across the Atlantic.
Despite prioritizing their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the Maundy Easter service, which took place at St. Asaph Cathedral on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting style was overshadowed by Meghan and Harry.
On the same day, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account to share a rare glimpse of Harry and their only son, Prince Archie, having a tender family moment as the little prince learned skiing from none other than his dad, Prince Harry, showing a very different parenting approach.
"My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud!" Another heartfelt note that might outshine William and Kate’s style of raising their children.
In addition to this, Meghan was also spotted shopping for toys for her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the upcoming Easter celebrations.
However, Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to spark anticipation with their forthcoming presence at the Easter Sunday service, alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
For those unaware, similarly, this year, the next heir of the British throne and his life partner, Kate Middleton, did not attend the Easter service last year to spend the holy occasion privately alongside their kids.