Chicago Bears push ahead with Indiana stadium plans

The Chicago Bears are taking key steps to move forward with the northwest Indiana stadium plans after the board of directors' voting.
On Friday, June 5, the Bears stated that they believe the site, near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana, will "transform the region".
The Bears chairman, George McCaskey, and CEO, Kevin Warren, issued a statement, noting, "Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected."
"We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses," they added.
The project has been in the making for nearly five years. In September 2021, the Bears announced that they were purchasing a 326-acre plot of land at Arlington Park. It was finalised in 2023.
The exact site of the potential stadium has not been selected.
Notably, the announcement came days after Mayor Johnson dubbed Chicago the best spot for a future Bears stadium, despite the constant rejection of the idea by the team.