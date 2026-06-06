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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's highly secure NYC wedding venue reveal

The 'Love Story' hitmaker is eyeing an iconic NYC spot for her highly anticipated wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces highly secure NYC wedding venue reveal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's highly secure NYC wedding venue reveal 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for the wedding of the century as more details about the event come out.

As reported by Page Six, the loved-up pair will exchange vows at Madison Square Garden.

"Everyone's been sworn to secrecy," an insider said.

This comes after it was reported that Taylor and Travis are planning to get married in New York over the July 3 weekend.

A source admitted that during the selection process of the wedding venue "privacy was of number one importance to them both".

Guests would be transported to the venue on blacked-out buses, taking advantage of MSG's multiple entrances and highly secure infrastructure.

"If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue," said a source about the choice of the venue.


Swift has performed at Madison Square Garden eight times; once for 2009's Fearless tour, twice for Speak Now, and four times for the Z100 Jingle Ball.

Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, and Suki Waterhouse are among the stars who have secured invitations to the wedding.

The Cardigan singer and Kelce were spotted several times around the city last month, where security is set to be on the highest level over Independence Day weekend.

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke earlier this week about the security needed in NYC for the numerous events happening over the holiday weekend, including July 4 and America's 250th celebrations like Sail4th, which will see ships floating through the harbour to salute Lady Liberty. 

Moreover, the NBA Finals and a World Cup game is also scheduled for that Sunday.

"And potentially Taylor Swift's wedding," teased Tisch, before adding, "I'm kidding."

If confirmed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will join celebrities, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who have tied the knot in NYC.

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