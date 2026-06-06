David Sullivan quits West Ham role after 16 years amid private life claims

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has stepped down from his position as joint chairman of the club after serious allegation.
According to The Guardian, former pornography baron Sullivan has announced his resignation as a joint-chair and director of West Ham with immediate effect.
Sullivan and his legal representatives said in a statement on Saturday that the 77-year-old billionaire was stepping down to apply his “full energy and attention” to fighting what he described as “false allegations” concerning his personal conduct.
Sullivan, who made his fortune in the adult entertainment industry before founding the Sport newspapers, said he was announcing his intention to stand down “for the benefit of transparency.”
He said, “After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry, in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me.”
“I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as. I have not been provided with any proper explanation as to how these individuals or their claims were independently verified or assessed for credibility prior to publication. I believe that the entire process has been fundamentally unfair and completely lacking in any due impartiality,” Sullivan added.
He did not elaborate on the accusations but said he “categorically” denied them. He described the allegations as “factually incorrect and entirely false” and said he intended to sue the BBC if it broadcast them.
West Ham fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Sullivan’s leadership in recent years. Their anger reached boiling point last month when the side was relegated from the Premier League after finishing 18th.