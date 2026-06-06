Mirra Andreeva wins 2026 French Open title, youngest champion since 1992

Mirra Andreeva beat Maja Chwalinska to become youngest French Open women’s single winner since 1992.
According to France 24, eighth-ranked ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the Roland Garros final on Saturday, June 6.
Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.
Chwalinska was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.
When Andreeva executed a backhand cross-court winner on her first match point, she dropped on her knees to the clay to celebrate.
Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, when she became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals.
During the trophy presentation, Andreeva took the unusual step of thanking herself “for believing in myself, always giving my 100%, even when it’s tough, trying every day to be better as a person and as a player, believing that I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me.”
“Only I know how tough it was for me. How nervous I was throughout these two weeks,” Andreeva added.
Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men’s final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.