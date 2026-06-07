Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur returns to Monaco paddock after health scare

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur returns to the track after being forced to skip Saturday qualifying due to health issues.
On June 6, the team shared that Vasseur would be absent throughout the day after undergoing a medical check-up at a local centre.
"No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon," the Ferrari statement noted.
Following an impressive practice session, Ferrari was hoping for its first pole position in the qualifying session; however, it had to compromise for the second row, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualifying third and fourth, respectively.
Aiming to secure a strong result on the d-day, Vasseur, who has been Ferrari team principal since 2023, will now be present on the paddock to manage the Grand Prix after being cleared by the medical staff.
Saturday qualifying saw Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen leading the session right ahead of the Ferrari duo.