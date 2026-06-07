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Simone Biles opens up about ‘scariest’ health scare: ‘Almost dying’

Simone Biles shares ‘one of the scariest experiences’ of her life that left her ‘resting in bed’

Simone Biles opens up about ‘scariest’ health scare: ‘Almost dying’
Simone Biles opens up about ‘scariest’ health scare: ‘Almost dying’ 

Seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has revealed she suffered a health scare, describing the experience as "almost dying."

American Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, made a series of Instagram story posts about "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life" and said she was resting in bed, BBC Sports reported.

Her posts included pictures of hospital bracelets on her wrist and a screenshot of a heart-rate monitor.

The 29-year-old did not share details of exactly what happened and wrote she would "explain sooner or later."

She also publicly replied to a fan on X to clarify that it had been a "health" issue.

The Olympian wrote in her original Instagram story post, "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week. This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life."

"Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices (referring to her husband Jonathan Owens). I've been in bed resting this week. I'll explain sooner or later but s/o [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checking, visited and or sent flowers. Love y'all," she added.

Simone Biles opens up about ‘scariest’ health scare: ‘Almost dying’

Biles’ husband Owens is currently in pre-season training with NFL side Indianapolis Colts

Her post also featured photos of bouquets of flowers and finished with a photo of two dogs on a bed, with the caption "I'll be here" and the heart rate screenshot.

At Paris 2024, Biles won golds in team, all-around and vault - and a silver in floor.

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