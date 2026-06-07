Xbox Games showcase 2026 unveils major first-party games

The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 delivered a series of exciting announcements, trailers, and launch dates, underscoring Microsoft’s forthcoming gaming slate, sending all the gaming enthusiasts into frenzy.
The annual event that celebrates 25 years of Xbox, featured updates from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard, and other partners ahead of concluding with a dedicated Gears of War: E-Day presentation.
Xbox Games showcase 2026 major announcements
One of the biggest revelations was Gears of War: E-Day, which got the latest trailer showcasing a young Marcus Fenix during the Locust invasion.
Moreover, the American tech giant confirmed the October 6, 2026, launch date and announced that the game will remain an Xbox console exclusive.
Notably, fans got a new look at Halo: Campaign Evolved, with the trailer teasing the latest story content, three extra missions, and space combat.
The game is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2026.
Moreover, Fable returned with the latest trailer, confirming actress Hayley Atwell as the main villain. The eagerly-awaited RPG is slated to launch on February 23, 2027.
Meanwhile, Persona 4 Revival has a release date of February 18, 2027, and will release day one on Game Pass. Developer Asobo Studio also launched a new trailer for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy.
The showcase which is likely to primarily focus on games, with Microsoft previously confirming that no next-generation Xbox hardware announcements would be made.
The Xbox games showcase 2026 event reinforced Xbox’s upcoming lineup while providing fans with several long-awaited release dates and major first-party updates.