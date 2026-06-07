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Henry Cavill’s next move revealed ahead of 'Enola Holmes 3' release

Henry Cavill-Millie Bobby Brown starrer upcoming ‘Enola Holmes’ set to release in July

Henry Cavill’s next move revealed ahead of Enola Holmes 3 release
Henry Cavill’s next move revealed ahead of 'Enola Holmes 3' release

Henry Cavill’s next project has been revealed ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 3.

According to Deadline, the 43-year-old actor will star in an untitled spy-action comedy movie that will be helmed by McG for Netflix.

Based on a short story by Sean Lewis, the forthcoming film follows two rival spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class, and whose wives become fast friends.

Their double lives subsequently eventually take a shocking turn, forcing the two men to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood.

Apart from Cavill, who will be playing one of the spies, the action comedy will also star Kevin Hart.

Sources, in this regard, shared that the specific details about the British heartthrob's character are being kept under wraps.

Interestingly, the upcoming movie is being produced by Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, George Dewey, Patrick Gooing, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Bryan Smiley.

It's worth mentioning here that the upcoming action-comedy movie starring Cavill and Hart does not yet have an official release date

On the professional front, Henry Cavill, who recently starred in opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in In the Grey, is set to grace screens with Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3.

The Millie Bobby Brown starrer will premiere on the streaming giant on July 1, 2026.

Apart from that, he is also set to headline Highlander reboot movie.



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