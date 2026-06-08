Delta challenges United's dominance on trans-Pacific flights: ‘Hungry to win’

Delta Air Lines has challenged United Airlines dominance on trans-Pacific flights with a stern warning.
Delta Air Lines is the nation’s most profitable carrier, but its hungry rival, United Airlines, is far bigger over the Pacific.
Carter told CNBC in an interview here during the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting, “We want to become stronger, better, faster in the trans-Pacific, and we want to become the leading US carrier” across the Pacific.
“Ultimately ... the real goal is to become the leading global carrier, which is a pretty audacious goal,” he added.
Carter, who was promoted in March, said some of that will come from Delta’s joint venture with Korean Air, which is merging with Asiana Airlines.
Delta posted a net profit of more than $5 billion last year, compared with United’s earnings of about $3.35 billion.
However, for its trans-Pacific business, Delta’s smaller network generated just $2.79 billion in revenue, compared with United’s roughly $6.89 billion, according to company filings.
Trans-Pacific flying is often highly profitable, with long-haul flights commanding a premium and served by planes with dozens of premium seats