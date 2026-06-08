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NBA Finals Knicks vs Spurs: Tighten security ahead of Trump, Mamdani arrival

Madison Square Garden to host first ever NBA Finals, Knicks vs Spurs Game 3, since 1999

NBA Finals Knicks vs Spurs: Tighten security ahead of Trump, Mamdani arrival
NBA Finals Knicks vs Spurs: Tighten security ahead of Trump, Mamdani arrival

Donald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, bringing strict security measures that will require New York Knicks fans to navigate an extensive safety perimeter around Madison Square Garden and an expected lengthy wait to get inside the building.

The security for Game 3 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs and the scene around the arena more closely resembled New Year's Eve in Times Square, and for fans, it might seem more akin to a trip to the airport.

They were asked to get to the game two hours early and will be required to provide a ticket to get past various checkpoints along with passing through a TSA-style magnetometer.

Trump’s appearance led the New York Police Department and Secret Service to establish a multi-block security perimeter around the arena, cancel a watch party outside and institute a no-bag policy for ticket-holders.

Fans had gathered around the Garden to watch games during this playoff run, during which the Knicks have won 13 games in a row to reach the final for the first time since 1999 and move two victories from their first NBA title since 1973.

“The NYPD in coordination with the Secret Service made the decision for Game 3, where we have a presidential visit, that we could not support watch parties right outside of the Garden," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Monday.

"We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4. But I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that that generally means lockdowns of areas and that’s what you’re going to see tonight at the Garden.”

Trump has attended several major sporting events in his time as president, and the security measures have created major hassles for fans.

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