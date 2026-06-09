Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful

A U.S. federal judge has struck down the $100,000 fee imposed by the Trump administration on new H-1B visas ruling the measure unlawful.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston sided with a coalition of 20 states that sued to block the policy which had significantly raised costs for companies hiring highly skilled foreign workers.
The Trump administration introduced this hefty fee in September 2025, aiming to protect American workers from foreign competition.
However, Judge Sorokin concluded that the President lacked the legal authority to create such a financial burden without congressional approval.
Explaining his decision, the judge wrote, “The substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax regardless of what the payment is called,” emphasizing that only Congress holds the power to impose taxes.
The administration defended the fee as a necessary regulatory step to prevent abuse of the immigration system. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated:
“President Trump has clear legal authority to restrict entry of any class of aliens he determines is not in America’s best interests” and confirmed the government intends to appeal.
For now, the ruling effectively invalidates the fee nationwide.