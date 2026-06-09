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All 24 Indian crew rescued from tanker following attack off Oman

All 24 Indian crew safely rescued following tanker attack off Oman

All 24 Indian crew rescued from tanker following attack off Oman
All 24 Indian crew rescued from tanker following attack off Oman

All 24 Indian crew members have been safely rescued after their tanker, the MT Marivex, caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The vessel which was flying a Palau flag reportedly came under attack while allegedly attempting to evade a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

Following an emergency SOS, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai coordinated with Omani authorities, who deployed helicopters to airlift the sailors to safety.


Officials confirmed that the entire crew remained unharmed during the incident.

“All 24 crew members who happen to be Indian nationals are safe. They have been rescued with the help of Omani authorities,” one person familiar with the situation stated.

The Indian embassy in Oman expressed relief, noting, “We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality, onboard MT Marivex and ensuring their safety.”

While some reports link the fire to a missile strike, the vessel remains anchored off Masirah, Oman, as authorities continue to monitor the situation amidst ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.

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