Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud

Vice President JD Vance has targeted Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison over Minnesota fraud claims.
According to CNN, the US vice president late on Monday, June 8, announced that he has referred the Minnesota governor and state attorney general to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a criminal fraud investigation linked to a social services program.
Vance wrote on X, “Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimated whistleblowers, they must face justice.”
The announcement came after the House Oversight Committee report alleged that “fraud warnings were elevated to senior levels of the Minnesota state government, meaningful corrective action was delayed or avoided, and payments continued long after credible red flags emerged.”
Sharing the details of the report with Vance, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, in a letter, encouraged his task force “to direct the appropriate executive branch agencies” to conduct a thorough review of all of Minnesota’s social services program integrity measures, oversight processes, reimbursements, and enrolment from 2019 to the present.
The fraud claims have put a lot of pressure on Walz, the former Democratic VP candidate, who was seeking a third term as governor. However, he has denied Republican claims that his team ignored financial abuse and dropped out of the governor race in January 2026.