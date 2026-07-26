Berlin manhunt underway as vehicle rams into Pride event, killing one, injuring 16

A manhunt is underway in Berlin after one person has died and at least 16 others have been injured at a Pride event after a vehicle was driven into a crowd in the city centre.
The incident at around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 25, prompted police to call off the event in the German capital hours after it had begun.
Berlin Pride event's incident suspect has been identified
Police shared they have identified a suspected perpetrator but have not arrested them or made their personal information public, adding the "individual is a man known to the police and is associated with the Islamist spectrum".
An intensive manhunt is still under way, which has expanded to the entire city.
According to initial police findings, a white car struck several people in the city's central Tiergarten Park, near the route of the Pride march, before crashing into a tree.
Some of the victims have sustained life-threatening injuries, with police urging residents to leave the premises of the event immediately.
In a statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to "make sure this horrific act is fully investigated and punished".
Moreover, the annual pride event, also known as Christopher Street Day, has been cancelled.
"We believe that a vehicle entered the Tiergarten park and hit several people and injured them," police posted on social media.
Eyewitnesses describe horrifying scenes from Berlin Pride event
Eyewitnesses said a white van sped into a crowd of people in the Tiergarten shortly after 22:00 local time, according to local media.
The vehicle drove "very quickly" into the crowd, as witnesses heard screams, with people running into Tiergarten Park trying to hide.
Images from the scene showed a large emergency services presence at the scene, with one person seen being carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
A number of police officers as well as rescue units from the fire department were deployed to the area.