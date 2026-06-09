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Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie gets emotional discussing ‘Today’ return while grieving mom’s disappearance

Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie broke down while talking about coming back to the Today show despite the mysterious disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The NBC News anchor understandably got emotional as she opened up about her current situation, stating that she cries "every morning" due to her mother's ongoing missing case.

On June 8, Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show, where she had a heart-to-heart conversation about her return to NBC in April, following a two-month hiatus.

The 54-year-old broadcast journalist told her co-host and best friend, Jenna Bush Hager, "First of all, I can't really even look at you every day without crying. "You know, it's really hard to come back. I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

"When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on. And sometimes that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I'm happy to be back. It's like the two hours of my day, it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am, but it's something to do, and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it's not easy," she continued.


Notably, Nancy Guthrie went missing from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. While authorities have made extensive efforts to relocate Savannah's mother, they have yet to find a solid lead.

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