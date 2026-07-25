Trump calls off Iran military strikes 10 minutes before launch over expected casualties

U.S. President Donald Trump stopped planned military strikes against Iran shortly before they were scheduled to launch. The planned retaliatory attack aimed at three different sites after Iranian forces shot down an unmanned American military drone.
The reason for stopping
Trump explained that he halted the attack because the loss of life would have been too severe. When he asked military commanders how many people would die, he was told “150 people, sir.” Trump then called off the operation, stating that causing that many deaths was “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”
How the decision was made
U.S. forces were fully ready to launch the mission when the order changed. Trump shared that American troops were “cocked and loaded to retaliate” right before he inquired about potential casualties.
Ultimately, “10 minutes before the strike I stopped it” after learning the expected death toll, he stated. He emphasized that he was in no hurry to jump into open warfare.
What happens next
Despite canceling the physical airstrikes, relations between the two nations remain extremely tense. Trump indicated that economic pressure will continue instead, noting that economic “sanctions are biting” and additional measures will be enforced.
He also reaffirmed that “Iran will never be allowed to have Nuclear Weapons” while keeping the door open for future negotiations.