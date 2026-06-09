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US Army helicopter crashes off Oman Coast, two crew members safe

AH-64 Apache helicopters have been heavily used in regional operations, including patrols aimed at securing maritime routes

US Army helicopter crashes off Oman Coast, two crew members safe
US Army helicopter crashes off Oman Coast, two crew members safe

A US Army Apache helicopter crashed off the coast near the Strait of Hormuz while on patrol near the strategic waterway off Oman; however, both crew members were rescued and are in stable condition, as per the US officials.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the incident happened at nearly 3:30 a.m. local time.

The crew was recovered within two hours, and President Donald Trump later confirmed that neither pilot was injured, adding that a full report would be released.

Trump told reporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport, “The pilots are fine. Nobody was injured,” while adding further details of the crash remain undisclosed.

The cause of the crash, which was initially reported by the New York Times, remains unclear.

AH-64 Apache helicopters have been heavily used in regional operations, including patrols aimed at securing maritime routes and disrupting Iranian oil shipments.


The aircraft are considered a major asset in U.S. military operations in the region.

A recent congressional report indicated that dozens of US aircraft have been damaged or lost during ongoing operations, most of them drones, alongside other military aircraft.

The Pentagon projected war-related costs at nearly $30 billion, including equipment repairs and replacements.

Meanwhile, regional tensions remain significantly higher, with intermittent exchanges between Iran and Israel and a fragile ceasefire continuing to face pressure despite diplomatic efforts. 

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