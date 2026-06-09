Emma Raducanu ends 3-month win drought with convincing victory at Queen’s

Emma Raducanu returned to winning ways on home soil by defeating Anna Blinkova in the first round of Queen’s Club Championships.
According to Tennis365, Raducanu comfortably ran out a 6-0, 6-3 winner against the Russian star to end her three-month drought without a victory on the WTA Tour.
The British No. 1’s last win prior to Queen’s came at Indian Wells, when she defeated Anastasia Zakharova in straight sets at the Californian Masters event.
Disappointing defeats to Amanda Anisimova, Diane Parry, and Solana Sierra followed, but the star is back to winning ways in her first grass court match of the season.
The US Open winner during the on-court interview expressed, “I’m so happy to have come through that match and to be back here at Queen’s. I actually haven’t won a match for a few months and there’s no place I’d rather have done.”
“I’m really grateful for all of the support, so thank you. I have people who mean a lot around me. I’m doingthe best I can each day and the atmosphere, being part of the atmosphere, is something I really enjoy. I don’t really see it as added negative pressure. I really thrive and buzz off it. I love playing here and I’m happy to be back,” she added.
Raducanu will now await the winner of Sorana Cirstea and Maddison Inglis in the second round of the grass court event.