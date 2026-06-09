New HD-2D Final Fantasy unveiled for consoles and PC

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy Resonance, the first Final Fantasy game to receive the company's popular HD-2D visual style, following its monopoly to launch multiple titles from different niches such as classic titles reimagined to brand new franchises.
Unlike recent HD-2D remakes, Final Fantasy Resonance is not a remake of an older title. Rather than, it is based on the first story arc of the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.
As per Square Enix, the game has been rebuilt and refined to provide a full console-quality RPG experience rather than a simple port.
The publisher described the Resonance as a celebration of both classic and modern Final Fantasy games.
In this exhilarating game, players can expect conventional turn-based combat improved with modern gameplay elements, along with familiar series features, including airships and chocobos.
Moreover, the game will feature appearances from famous Final Fantasy characters, including Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII and Tidus from Final Fantasy X.
One of the most essential highlights is its HD-2D presentation that is a perfect combination of detailed pixel art with modern visual effects.
The style has become popular via titles, including Octopath Traveler and multiple recent Square Enix releases.
Final Fantasy Resonance aims to bring together nostalgic elements from the franchise while introducing them in a visually updated format for modern audiences.
The recently announced Final Fantasy Resonance game is slated to release on October 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X/S.
Final Fantasy Resonance trailer