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Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker makes special cameo in Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston's surprise collaboration

Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration
Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration  

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have teamed up with none other than Jennifer Aniston for a surprise collaboration. 

The Only Murders in the Building starlet re-shared a light-hearted video featuring her husband and the Friends alum on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 9th.  

In a joint Instagram post, Aniston stated a caption as she took a subtle jibe at Blanco, writing, "To pony or not to pony… that is the question." 

The fun collaborative video clip opened with the record producer entering the Morning Show star’s firm, where she gave him a soothing massage and styled her hair with her haircare brand, LolaVie’s product, on his curly hair.

Notably, the Rare Beauty founder also joined the two for the unexpected collaboration.

Rushing to the comments section, Blanco praised Aniston after treating his hair with gentle care with the actress’s brand’s serums, writing, "I’m moving in,” and “my hair has never felt better." 

Selena Gomez, who is currently exploring London for the filming of her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building season six, concluded the video as she exited Jennifer Aniston’s house with her husband, Benny Blanco, by gifting the businesswoman a trendy clutch as a return present.

For those unaware, Jennifer Aniston launched her vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand, with Amy Sachs and Joel Ronkin, in September 2021. 

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