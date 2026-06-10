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Nancy Mace loses SC governor bid, endorses Wilson after primary

Mace eliminated, endorses Wilson in South Carolina GOP primary

Nancy Mace loses SC governor bid, endorses Wilson after primary
Nancy Mace loses SC governor bid, endorses Wilson after primary

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been eliminated in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary following a decisive defeat in the June 9, 2026, election.

Finishing in fifth place, Mace acknowledged the result while pointing to the political fallout from her controversial actions in Washington.

She specifically attributed her electoral struggles to her vocal advocacy regarding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files which put her at odds with many in her own party.

In a statement posted to social media, Mace reflected on the challenges of her campaign, noting, “I voted to release the Epstein files and lost some support for that.”

Mace eliminated, endorses Wilson in South Carolina GOP primary
Mace eliminated, endorses Wilson in South Carolina GOP primary

Explaining her perspective as a survivor of sexual assault, she added, “As a survivor, I chose to stand on principle and stand against the Epstein cover-up.”

She concluded by expressing a sense of disillusionment with the political process, remarking, “And apparently, I chose wrong if the goal was winning an election.”

While Mace conceded, the primary race remains active, as South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson have advanced to a runoff.

The winner of that contest will be the heavy favourite in the general election for governor.

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