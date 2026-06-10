2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Performers, schedule, how to watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is launching with a historic “trilogy” of opening ceremonies across the three host nations.
For the first time, each country will host its own kickoff spectacle, starting in Mexico and continuing through Canada and the United States.
The festivities begin on Thursday, June 11, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local time), 90 minutes before Mexico faces South Africa.
Headliners Shakira and Burna Boy will perform “Dai Dai,” the tournament’s official anthem. Other stars including J Balvin, Mana and Tyla are also set to perform.
On Friday, June 12, the celebration moves to Toronto’s BMO Field at 1:30 p.m. ET, featuring artists like Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble.
Finally, the trilogy concludes in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) headlined by Katy Perry alongside LISA, Future and others.
Fans can watch the ceremonies and matches live on television via Telemundo or stream them for free on platforms like Peacock and Tubi.
Organizers noted, “When the lights drop over the stadium, the loudest venue in football becomes the world’s biggest stage.”