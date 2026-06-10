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Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open

The pair is set to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund to secure their spot in the semifinals

Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open
Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open

Serena Williams has selected world No.10 Karolina Muchova as her doubles partner for the forthcoming Berlin Open, continuing her return to competitive tennis after four years away from the sport.

The 23-time Grand Grand Slam champion made a winning comeback at Queen’s Club this week, collaborating with emerging Canadian star Victoria Mboko, aiming to beat third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round.

The pair is set to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund to secure their spot in the semifinals

Williams, who retired after the 2022 US Open, has received doubles wildcards for both Queen’s and the Berlin Open. While speculation associated her with a potential collaboration alongside Coco Gauff in Berlin, reports indicate she has instead chosen Czech star Muchova.

The decision appears logical given Muchova’s reputation as one of the WTA Tour’s strongest volleyers and a player whose game is well-suited to doubles competition.


Although she has played one double event this season, Muchova successfully reached quarterfinals of the Brisbane International earlier this year.

Speaking after her return at Queen’s, Williams said she is currently focused on testing herself in doubles instead of rushing back into singles competition.

Following Queen’s and Berlin, Williams is likely to target Wimbledon. However, her participation in the Grand Slam still relies on receiving a wildcard, with a decision expected later this month. 

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