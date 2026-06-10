Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue: Contract sets strict venue requirement

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury new contract detail revealed that the fight bound to take place in the United Kingdom.
According to TalkSport, Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who had previously indicated that organisers were considering staging the fight in the USA over concerns with the British weather.
Both the SiFO Stadium in Los Angeles and Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena have reportedly been explored as potential venues for the all-British showdown.
But for Joshua-Fury to head across the pond, Hearn insists there would need to be changes made to the paperwork.
Hearn told BoxingScene, "There has been some murmuring of the fight taking place in the US. The contract specifically states that the fight must take place in the UK. Right now, there is no official confirmation.”
When is Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight?
Joshua and Fury is being targeted for November after both men compete in their respective tune-up fights.
AJ has been matched with lesser-known Albanian Kristian Prenga on July 25. Fury is expected to return on August 1 in Irish capital Dublin.
Both Joshua and Fury will have to win their interim fights to progress to the big one at the back end of the year.
Netflix are set to broadcast the event, which is expected to be one of the most-watched cards of all time.