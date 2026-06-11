Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record

In a historic high-stakes moment during the 2026 NBA Finals, Spurs rookie star Dylan Harper electrified the arena by hitting his team’s 14th three-pointer of the half.
This remarkable display of shooting prowess shattered the previous record for the most three-pointers in a single half during an NBA Finals game.
The atmosphere in the building reached a fever pitch as the Spurs offense caught fire leaving fans and analysts stunned by the team’s relentless accuracy from deep.
Despite the rookie’s individual brilliance and his team’s record-setting pace, the game remained a intense, back-and-forth battle against the New York’s Knicks.
Reflecting on his experience playing at Madison Square Garden – a venue near his hometown – Harper shared his excitement about navigating the spotlight of the championship series.
Discussing his approach to the massive stage and encounters with celebrities, Harper noted with a laugh, “Before the game, we came out and Jay-Z just walked by me. I acted like I didn’t see him.”
This poise has been a hallmark of the young guard’s performance, helping the Spurs remain competitive in what has become a grueling series for both sides.