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Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record

Dylan Harper’s record-breaking three-pointer powers Spurs in NBA Finals

Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record
Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record

In a historic high-stakes moment during the 2026 NBA Finals, Spurs rookie star Dylan Harper electrified the arena by hitting his team’s 14th three-pointer of the half.

This remarkable display of shooting prowess shattered the previous record for the most three-pointers in a single half during an NBA Finals game.

The atmosphere in the building reached a fever pitch as the Spurs offense caught fire leaving fans and analysts stunned by the team’s relentless accuracy from deep.

Despite the rookie’s individual brilliance and his team’s record-setting pace, the game remained a intense, back-and-forth battle against the New York’s Knicks.


Reflecting on his experience playing at Madison Square Garden – a venue near his hometown – Harper shared his excitement about navigating the spotlight of the championship series.

Discussing his approach to the massive stage and encounters with celebrities, Harper noted with a laugh, “Before the game, we came out and Jay-Z just walked by me. I acted like I didn’t see him.”

This poise has been a hallmark of the young guard’s performance, helping the Spurs remain competitive in what has become a grueling series for both sides.

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