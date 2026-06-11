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Judge declines to block ‘anti-weaponization fund’

Judge Leon dismissed the challenge to the Trump administration’s inactive ‘anti-weaponization fund’ as moot

Judge declines to block ‘anti-weaponization fund’
Judge declines to block ‘anti-weaponization fund’

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has declined to block the Trump administration’s controversial $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” ruling that the legal challenge is essentially moot.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon explained that he is “not persuaded that such a live controversy exists” because Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently testified that the Department of Justice is “not moving forward” with the program.

The fund was originally created as part of a legal settlement regarding the leak of President Trump’s tax returns.


It aimed to provide payments to individuals who claimed they were victims of government persecution but it faced intense bipartisan criticism with opponents fearing it would act as a “slush fund” for political allies.

Despite denying the request for a temporary restraining order, Judge Leon issued a sharp warning to the government telling the Justice Department, “Don’t play possum with this court.”

While the government maintains the fund is dead, critics remain skeptical, noting that the administration has not formally rescinded the policy in writing.

For now, the program remains inactive, with no members appointed and no money distributed but legal experts continue to watch for further developments.

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