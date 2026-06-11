John Healey: UK defence secretary quits with scathing attack on Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s government has been plunged into a fresh crisis after John Healey dramatically resigned as defence secretary.
According to Reuters, Healey quit on Thursday, June 11, in a dispute over military spending, accusing prime minister of failing to commit the resources that are needed to keep the country safe from heightened threats.
The unexpected resignation, accompanied by a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of the British government, how it can ramp up defence spending when there is little money to spare and the welfare budget keeps rising.
He had been locked in talks with Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves for months over how to meet the additional military spending needed, delaying Britain's Defence Investment Plan, which was due last year.
Healey said in his letter to Starmer, "You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.”