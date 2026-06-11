News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli mocks Kim Kardashian after she ‘steals’ his towel at Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli
Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes poke fun at Kim Kardashian after she “steals” Italian driver’s towel at the Mocano Grand Prix.

According to HITCH, Antonelli has seen the funny side of one of the Monaco Grand Prix’s strangest storylines.

The Mercedes driver took victory in Formula 1’s most iconic race, guiding his way through a chaotic afternoon to beat Lewis Hamilton to the flag.

But days later, part of the conversation was still about the white towel that never made it to him after the podium.

Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix as a guest of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The reality television star and entrepreneur went viral after she was seen picking up a towel following the podium champagne celebrations. The towel had been intended for Antonelli, although he had left it behind.

Mercedes shared a video poking fun at the innocent moment. Antonelli said to the camera, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?"

The camera then approached Antonelli's team-mate George Russell asking, "George, have you seen Kimi's towel?"

"No," the 28-year-old responded.

The video ended with Antonelli standing over a sink with wet hands, looked to the camera and said again, "Hey, have you seen my towel?"


The video sparked widespread reaction from the Formula One fans who found the video “very funny.”

A user commented, “Give the Social media person a raise.”

One F1 fan wrote, “Netflix already writing a 3-episode arc about this towel,” as another asked, “Has anybody seen Kim(i)s towel?”

Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning
Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning
Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Project Egoist codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
How the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history: From 29 down to championship bound
How the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history: From 29 down to championship bound
2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Mexico vs South Africa opening match
2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Mexico vs South Africa opening match
Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record
Dylan Harper makes history: Spurs set NBA Finals record
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue: Contract sets strict venue requirement
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue: Contract sets strict venue requirement
FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedules, preparations ahead of highly-anticipated event
FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedules, preparations ahead of highly-anticipated event
Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open
Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open
Kirk Herbstreit joins Cameo after missing EA Sports College Football 27 game
Kirk Herbstreit joins Cameo after missing EA Sports College Football 27 game
2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Performers, schedule, how to watch
2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Performers, schedule, how to watch
Xenoblade Genesis announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Release date & details
Xenoblade Genesis announced for Nintendo Switch 2: Release date & details
Stephen A. Smith claps back at Trump after IQ dig: ‘You need rest’
Stephen A. Smith claps back at Trump after IQ dig: ‘You need rest’

Popular News

Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
42 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit

Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit
2 hours ago
Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran

Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran
an hour ago