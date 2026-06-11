Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes poke fun at Kim Kardashian after she “steals” Italian driver’s towel at the Mocano Grand Prix.
According to HITCH, Antonelli has seen the funny side of one of the Monaco Grand Prix’s strangest storylines.
The Mercedes driver took victory in Formula 1’s most iconic race, guiding his way through a chaotic afternoon to beat Lewis Hamilton to the flag.
But days later, part of the conversation was still about the white towel that never made it to him after the podium.
Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix as a guest of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
The reality television star and entrepreneur went viral after she was seen picking up a towel following the podium champagne celebrations. The towel had been intended for Antonelli, although he had left it behind.
Mercedes shared a video poking fun at the innocent moment. Antonelli said to the camera, "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?"
The camera then approached Antonelli's team-mate George Russell asking, "George, have you seen Kimi's towel?"
"No," the 28-year-old responded.
The video ended with Antonelli standing over a sink with wet hands, looked to the camera and said again, "Hey, have you seen my towel?"
The video sparked widespread reaction from the Formula One fans who found the video “very funny.”
A user commented, “Give the Social media person a raise.”
One F1 fan wrote, “Netflix already writing a 3-episode arc about this towel,” as another asked, “Has anybody seen Kim(i)s towel?”